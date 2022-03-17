Allen Robinson agrees to deal with Rams

Getty Images

The Rams have added a big piece to their offense as they try to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson will be the latest big name to join the NFC West club. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that it is a three-year, $46.5 million deal that includes $30.7 million in fully guaranteed money.

Robinson missed five games and only caught 38 passes in the games he did play last season, but the Rams clearly think his drop in production was related to the Chicago quarterback situation.

Robinson’s arrival may be a sign that the Rams will not be bringing Odell Beckham Jr. back after signing him during the 2021 season. Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, but the Rams still talked about bringing him back for another year.

That may not remain the case with Robinson joining Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson on what will be a strong wide receiver depth chart either way.