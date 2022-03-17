Bengals add tight end Hayden Hurst

Getty Images

After losing tight end C.J. Uzomah, the Bengals have added a tight end in Hayden Hurst.

Hurst agreed to terms with the Bengals on a one-year contract, his agents announced.

The Ravens liked Hurst so much coming out of South Carolina in 2018 that they drafted him with the 25th overall pick that year — passing on Lamar Jackson, whom they would later draft 32nd overall. But Hurst didn’t become quite the player the Ravens thought he would, and they traded him to Atlanta in 2020.

In Atlanta Hurst proved to be a reliable pass-catcher, though not much of a big-play threat. The Bengals will hope he can develop a good rapport with Joe Burrow and perhaps show off more of the talent that once made him a first-round pick.