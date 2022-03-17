Bengals re-sign Josh Tupou

Getty Images

The Bengals have re-signed several players in the last few days, including defensive lineman Josh Tupou.

Tupou became a free agent on Wednesday, but his stay on the open market came to a quick end. The Bengals announced his return along with the confirmation that they’ve re-signed safety Michael Thomas.

Tupou played in every regular season game for the Bengals in 2021 and he finished the year with 12 tackles while playing 37 percent of the team’s snaps. He was inactive for two of the team’s four postseason games, but played 22 total snaps in the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati saw Larry Ogunjobi sign with the Bears this week, but they retained B.J. Hill as part of their defensive tackle group.