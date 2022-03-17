Bengals re-signing Brandon Allen

Getty Images

The Bengals will have the same backup quarterback for 2022.

According to multiple reports, Brandon Allen is re-signing with Cincinnati on a one-year deal.

Allen has been with the Bengals since 2020. He had been with Zac Taylor when Cincinnati’s head coach was the Rams’ quarterbacks coach. Allen was the third QB for Los Angeles then.

Allen has appeared in 14 career games with nine starts. With the Bengals having wrapped up the AFC North, Allen started the team’s Week 18 matchup against the Browns in 2021. He completed 25-of-29 passes for 136 yards with a touchdown in the loss.