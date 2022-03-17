Bengals re-signing WR Mike Thomas

Getty Images

The Bengals are re-signing Mike Thomas.

Again.

A day after bringing back safety Michael Thomas, the team is also re-signing receiver Mike Thomas to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Mike Thomas has been with the Bengals since 2020, signing with the club as a free agent. He caught 13 passes for 132 yards with a touchdown in 2020 while playing about a quarter of the offensive snaps.

Thomas re-upped for 2021 on a one-year deal and appeared in 12 games, mainly on special teams. With the Bengals having a deeper receiving corps, Thomas caught five passes for 52 yards. He also had one catch for 17 yards in the Bengals postseason run to Super Bowl LVI.