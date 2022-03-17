Bills release Cole Beasley

Getty Images

Buffalo has officially moved on from Cole Beasley.

The Bills announced that they’ve released him on Thursday.

Beasley reportedly received permission to seek a trade earlier this month. With the team re-signing Isaiah McKenzie, it became clear that it was only a matter of time before Buffalo let Beasley go one way or another.

By releasing Beasley, the Bills save $6.1 million against the cap and will incur a $1.5 million dead cap charge.

Beasley spent the last three seasons with the Bills. In 16 games last season, he caught 82 passes for 693 yards with one touchdown.

Beasley played his first seven seasons with Dallas, originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

In 10 seasons, Beasley’s amassed 550 receptions for 5,709 yards with 34 touchdowns.