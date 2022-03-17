Bucs restructure Mike Evans’ contract

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have freed up more cap space by kicking some of wide receiver Mike Evans‘ cap hit down the road.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that the team has restructured Evans’ deal. A portion of Evans’ $14 million base salary has been converted to a signing bonus, which frees up money in the short term by spreading his cap hit over future seasons.

Evans is signed through the 2023 season and has a couple of void years tacked onto the back end of his contract. That will leave dead money on the cap, although the Bucs can avoid it by signing Evans to an extension before his current deal is up.

The Bucs have been busy at wide receiver this week beyond the Evans restructure. They agreed to a long-term deal with Chris Godwin, re-signed Breshad Perriman and areset to sign Russell Gage as a free agent.