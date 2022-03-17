Byron Pringle headed to Chicago

Getty Images

The Bears lost free agent receiver Allen Robinson to the Rams on Thursday. They since have agreed to terms with two receivers as they seek to replace him.

Earlier, former Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown agreed to terms with the Bears. Now, Byron Pringle is joining him in Chicago.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Pringle will sign a one-year, $6 million deal that includes $4 million guaranteed.

General Manager Ryan Poles is familiar with Pringle from their time together with the Chiefs.

Pringle caught 42 passes for 568 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games last season.

Darnell Mooney and Dazz Newsome are the only other receivers on the Bears’ roster who caught a pass last season. So Poles still has work to do at the position.