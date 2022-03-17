Cardinals re-sign Andy Lee, Aaron Brewer

USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals are bringing back two of their key special teams players.

Arizona announced on Thursday that punter Andy Lee and long snapper Aaron Brewer have been re-signed on respective one-year contracts.

Lee has been with the Cardinals since 2017. He averaged 49.0 yards on 51 punts in 2021. He’ll turn 40 in August and also serves as the club’s holder.

Brewer has spent the last six seasons with the Cardinals, appearing in 83 games for the club. He began his career with the Broncos back in 2012.