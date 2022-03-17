Carson Wentz “definitely surprised” how things ended with Colts

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
For the second time in as many years, Carson Wentz is settling into life with a new team.

Wentz was traded from the Eagles to the Colts last year and spent the season as the starting quarterback in Indianapolis. Back to back losses to end the year kept the Colts out of the playoffs and helped set the wheels in motion for another trade that sent Wentz to Washington. That deal became official on Wednesday and Wentz met the media as a member of the Commanders for the first time on Thursday.

Wentz said he was “definitely surprised” by how quickly things came to an end with the Colts and that he’s asked himself why things played out that way.

“Sometimes I wonder the same, to be honest,” Wentz said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “I think it was a year that had highs and lows, ups and downs. But the way we finished, the way I finished, was horrible. It was horrible. It was tough to swallow.”

The Commanders are hoping that things go down a little more smoothly in Washington and they’ll have to for Wentz to have a longer run with the NFC East team than he had in Indianapolis.

34 responses to “Carson Wentz “definitely surprised” how things ended with Colts

  1. You missed time because you didn’t get vaccinated and they missed the playoffs because of it, and you’re surprised they got mad at you?

  2. Tells you all you need to know about this guy when he states he was surprised how quickly things came to an end. The Colts should have cut him before he left the locker room after the last game.

  3. Watching his back up Nick Foles take the Philadelphia Eagles to and win the super bowl….completely broke Carson Wentz,hasn’t been the same since.

  4. It’s a production business C.W. Especially @ QB. You didn’t produce or lead for that matter.

  5. singularitynow says:

    March 17, 2022 at 10:50 am

    You missed time because you didn’t get vaccinated and they missed the playoffs because of it, and you’re surprised they got mad at you?

    ———–
    Wentz played all 17 games. He missed PRACTICE but was still cleared by game day and even if vaccinated would have missed the same practice time the way the rules were at the time it happened.

  6. I’m glad he admitted he stunk at the end of the season, hopefully it’s a wake up call because it will get worse if he stinks it up for my Commanders

  8. Carson you went 33/56 for 333yds, 2 TDs and 1 Int int the last 2 win and in games, losing them both, and you’re “surprised” how it ended? Those are the kind of stats elite QBs put up in one game and usually win.

  10. He still wants to blame everyone but himself. Good luck Commandeers,hope you find your franchise qb in the 2023 draft

  11. The Washington Commanders with Carson Wentz. Wow! that will strike fear into the hearts of the enemy…..

  12. It’s not very surprising when you look at what he contributed to the team.

    He was fine when they were able to stay on script, keep his pass attempts very low, lean on their elite running game and defense, and boost his efficiency with play-action. He cratered when that script didn’t work and they needed more from him. You can’t build a legitimate contender that way.

    The Colts’ struggles against the Jags in the infamous last game of the season are a perfect example. The Jags had a good run defense and bad pass defense, so the Colts needed more from Wentz than his 20-22 attempts per game.

  13. Wents had a good season, especially weeks 3 thru 16. His numbers were actually really good, 27 tds & 7 ints. Just the way it ended was terrible. I was a little surprised they didn’t think they could coach him up to be better in pressure situations considering what they gave up to get him & the season he had.

  14. Wentz should take his bathroom mirror back. It is obviously defective because he clearly cannot see who he is. He will never be a winner or effective leader. He needs to play in a league where everyone get a trophy.

  15. What I’m surprised about is how the Colts managed to find an NFL team that would take him after that “performance.”

  17. It’s not often when you see someone who has Wentz’ level of talent just not get it on any level… By every indication he’s a terrible teammate who can’t handle adversity or competition and he chokes like a dog.

    People can criticize Garoppolo for playing badly or Baker for how he struggled when he was hurt… Those aren’t huge red flags for me. Everything Wentz has done in the last few years has been a huge red flag. I would not want this guy anywhere near my team.

  18. In Washington it’s unlikely he’ll have to worry about blowing a playoff spot in week 18.

  20. Wentz was not talented enough to play D1 football. How would he ever succeed in the NFL?

  21. That last game of the year vs Jags…was absolutely Horrifically Pathetic. Make no mistake – Wentz was HORRIBLE. What was worse though was the WHOLE Colts team seemed to be in a really lazy “i dont care if we win or lose” funk with no energy during the game…with a playoff birth on the line!

    They made Jags pathetic vanilla boring offense and underwhelming Trevor Lawrence look like All Pros…really bad.

  24. “But the way we finished, the way I finished, was horrible. It was horrible. It was tough to swallow.”

    That’s why, Carson.

  25. According to reports he was difficult to coach and not a team leader as far back as the preseason. Both things that the EAgles saw with his last year on the team.

  27. Ron Rivera got Cam to be league MVP and to the SB. If he does the same for Wentz, he’ll get another Coach of the Year award.

  28. Wentz doesn’t seem like a very bright guy. He’s like I thought everything was fine as I bombed a win and you’re in game against the Urban Meyer Jaguars, lol.

  29. Is there any kind of precedent for a guy like this? I know some say Jeff George and there is some truth there, but George had a reputation for being toxic in college and usually played on terrible teams for most of his career… I mean, this guy was headed for a MVP when he got hurt and hasn’t been the same since, but most people think it’s a mental issue and not a physical one… Crazy…

  30. In the biggest game of the year against the worst team in the league, he failed miserably. How is he surprised?

  31. I’m a Colts fan. The comments here are just like the national and local media here in Indy. This weird vitriol and towards him, most because of his looks, didn’t get the poisonous jab, his faith, and his “personality. Look, I get it, he makes too many dumb plays, doesn’t complete the” layups”, but that’s most of the NFL qb’s. There’s only a handful of quality qb’s. Imho, I thought the Colts should’ve given him another year, but Irsay and most of the fan base hates him. It’s just weird all the vitriol towards the dude.

  33. He’ll need whatever self confidence he can muster if he has any hope of being effective for the Commanders. If he’s being honest with himself though, he knows something will need to change and that something is probably him.

  34. NinersFan1973,

    Only comp I have is Jim Everett. Just like Wentz, he peaked early, and he spent the rest of his career having people believe he could recapture that one year when he lost to the 49ers in the NFC championship game. Threw a pretty ball.

Leave a Reply

