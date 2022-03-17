Carson Wentz “definitely surprised” how things ended with Colts

Getty Images

For the second time in as many years, Carson Wentz is settling into life with a new team.

Wentz was traded from the Eagles to the Colts last year and spent the season as the starting quarterback in Indianapolis. Back to back losses to end the year kept the Colts out of the playoffs and helped set the wheels in motion for another trade that sent Wentz to Washington. That deal became official on Wednesday and Wentz met the media as a member of the Commanders for the first time on Thursday.

Wentz said he was “definitely surprised” by how quickly things came to an end with the Colts and that he’s asked himself why things played out that way.

“Sometimes I wonder the same, to be honest,” Wentz said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “I think it was a year that had highs and lows, ups and downs. But the way we finished, the way I finished, was horrible. It was horrible. It was tough to swallow.”

The Commanders are hoping that things go down a little more smoothly in Washington and they’ll have to for Wentz to have a longer run with the NFC East team than he had in Indianapolis.