Casey Hayward is signing with the Falcons

The Falcons remain in the hunt for quarterback Deshaun Watson and they’ve added a piece to their secondary while they wait for word on that front.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have reached an agreement with veteran cornerback Casey Hayward. It’s a two-year deal worth $11 million.

Hayward started every game for the Raiders last season and finished the year with 46 tackles and an interception. He spent the previous five seasons with the Chargers and opened his career with four years in Green Bay.

The Falcons have 2020 first-rounder A.J. Terrell at the top of the cornerback depth chart, but Fabian Moreau and Isaiah Oliver both hit free agency this week.