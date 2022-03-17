Commanders are expected to sign Andrew Norwell

Getty Images

After losing guard Brandon Scherff in free agency to the Jaguars and releasing Ereck Flowers, the Commanders are close to bringing in a veteran starter for their offensive line.

According to multiple reports, Washington is expected to sign Andrew Norwell and the deal could be done as soon as later on Thursday.

Norwell spent the last four seasons with the Jaguars, starting 57 games for the club. He played all 17 games for Jacksonville last year.

Norwell heading to Washington is a reunion, as the offensive lineman started his career under head coach Ron Rivera with Carolina. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2014 and started nine games as a rookie.

Norwell was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017 for Carolina.