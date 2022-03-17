Cowboys agree to terms with Dorance Armstrong on two-year deal

Getty Images

The Cowboys announced Thursday afternoon they have agreed to terms with defensive end Dorance Armstrong. Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports it’s a two-year, $13 million deal.

Now, they only need Armstrong to sign it to make it official.

The Cowboys had a verbal agreement with defensive end Randy Gregory they announced earlier this week before Gregory reversed course and signed with the Broncos.

Gregory’s departure made it even more important for the Cowboys to bring back Armstrong, though they remain in the defensive end market.

Armstrong, 24, played a career-high 507 defensive snaps last season and 84 on special teams. He appeared in 13 games last season and totaled career highs in tackles (37), quarterback hits (12) and sacks (5). He also returned a fumble for a touchdown.

The Cowboys selected Armstrong in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Kansas. He has played 59 career games.