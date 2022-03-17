Cowboys close to re-signing Dorance Armstrong

Getty Images

The Cowboys lost defensive end Randy Gregory. They are close to keeping defensive end Dorance Armstrong.

Via multiple reports, the team is closing in on a new contract for Armstrong, who is a free agent.

Even if they get that deal done, however, the Cowboys will remain in the market for more defensive end help. Losing Gregory was a blow to the defensive line.

But Armstrong will help with depth at the position.

Armstrong, 24, played a career-high 507 defensive snaps last season and 84 on special teams. He appeared in 13 games last season and totaled career highs in tackles (37), quarterback hits (12) and sacks (5). He also returned a fumble for a touchdown.

The Cowboys selected Armstrong in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Kansas. He has played 59 career games.