Cowboys set to release La’el Collins

A report last week indicated the Cowboys would cut tackle La'el Collins if they couldn’t find a team willing to acquire him in a trade and it appears that search turned out to be a fruitless one.

According to multiple reports on Thursday, the Cowboys are going to release Collins. The move will be designated as a post-June 1 cut and the Cowboys will save $10 million in cap space as a result.

The Cowboys will have to wait to realize those savings, but Collins will become a free agent once the move is made official.

Collins has started 71 games for the Cowboys since joining the team in 2015. That experience will likely lead to a fair amount of interest in Collins’ services now that adding him to the roster won’t involve making room for his contract.