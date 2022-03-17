Getty Images

The Browns are out, but three other teams are still in.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, quarterback Deshaun Watson remains undecided between the trio of NFC South teams that are in hot pursuit of his services.

That said, he could make a decision at any time, at this point.

It seemed earlier as if he were poised to pick the Falcons, given tight end Kyle Pitts‘s deleted tweet suggesting that something big was coming. He later attributed saying “it’s about to get scary in Atlanta” to the signing of veteran cornerback Casey Hayward. Which makes the decision to delete the tweet confusing, at best.

The Falcons need to know something, because quarterback Matt Ryan earns a $7.5 million roster bonus tomorrow. As Albert Breer of SI.com noted earlier, it’s not due until April 15. Still, the earning of the payment may trigger a cap complication, bumping a dead-money charge of more than $40 million to more than $48 million.

Would Ryan play ball with a request to delay the roster bonus? Possibly, if it makes it easier to trade him later. But what if they don’t get Watson? Will Ryan want a fresh start, too?

He’s been fiercely loyal to the Falcons, making it clear through post-Super Bowl lean years that he wants to stay. He could be legitimately upset about the team’s sudden change of heart regarding a player who has never shown any inclination to end his career with a different team.