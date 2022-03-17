Eagles releasing Fletcher Cox, may bring him back

Getty Images

There was trade chatter around defensive tackle Fletcher Cox during and after the 2021 season, but his departure from the Eagles roster came in different fashion.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are releasing Cox on Thursday. The move is being designated as a post-June 1 cut in order to provide the Eagles with some cap savings, but it was made now to avoid guaranteeing future money in Cox’s contract.

Garafolo adds that the Eagles and Cox have talked about him remaining with the team under a revised contract. Other teams will now have the chance to pitch Cox on joining them, however, and the veteran wasn’t always thrilled with his role in the defense last season.

Cox was a first-round pick in 2012 and he’s been named to one All-Pro team and six Pro Bowls during a run that saw him play a big role in securing the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.