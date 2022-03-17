Equanimeous St. Brown signing with Bears

Getty Images

The Bears are signing receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports.

St. Brown signed not long after the Bears lost free agent Allen Robinson to the Rams. St. Brown follows Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from Green Bay.

Former Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick also signed with the Bears this offseason.

St. Brown was a sixth-round choice of the Packers in 2018, and he played 37 games with 10 starts in his career in Green Bay.

He has 37 receptions for 543 yards and a touchdown in his career, including nine catches for 98 yards last season.

St. Brown has seen action on 846 offensive snaps and 172 on special teams.