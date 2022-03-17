Giants re-sign Korey Cunningham

Getty Images

The Giants re-signed offensive tackle Korey Cunningham on Thursday, the team announced.

Cunningham spent last season with the Giants, splitting his time between the practice squad and the active roster. He was signed to the practice squad Sept. 7, one week after being released by the Patriots.

Cunningham was elevated to the roster for the first time on Oct. 9 and made his Giants debut the following day in Dallas. He played 12 games, including 11 in a row before missing the Jan. 2 game in Chicago while on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Cunningham saw action on 113 offensive snaps as a reserve last season, while also playing 34 snaps on special teams.

He entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft choice of the Cardinals in 2018. In four NFL seasons, he has appeared in 30 games, including six starts at left tackle as a rookie for the Cardinals.

Cunningham was traded to New England at the end of training camp in 2019 and played one game that season and 11 in 2020 for the Patriots.