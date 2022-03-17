Giants release Logan Ryan

Getty Images

Add safety Logan Ryan to the list of available free agents.

Ryan posted a farewell message to the Giants on Twitter on Thursday afternoon and the Giants announced his release a short time later.

It’s not clear if the move will be designated as a post-June 1 cut or not. If so, the Giants will create $3.75 million in cap space. If not, they’ll get just $775,000 of Ryan’s $12.25 million cap hit back for other uses.

The Giants have made several cap-related cuts and contract restructurings this offseason. Cornerback James Bradberry has been mentioned as a possibility on both fronts, but the team has not done anything with him thus far.

Ryan started 30 games for the Giants over his two seasons with the team. He had 211 tackles, two sacks, an interception, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.