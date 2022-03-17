John Schneider: We’ll explore options, but we have a ton of faith in Drew Lock

Getty Images

One of the several assets the Seahawks received from the Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade was quarterback Drew Lock.

A second-round pick out of Mizzou back in 2019, Lock at times has shown some traits for being a successful QB1. In his rookie year, he threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-24 victory over Houston. In 2020, he threw for 280 yards and four TDs in Denver’s 32-27 victory over Carolina — the best performance of his career to date.

But Lock has not been consistent. And his performances late in the 2021 season did little to inspire confidence that he can be a franchise QB.

Still, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider had plenty positive to say about Lock on Wednesday in his press conference with head coach Pete Carroll.

“We’ll continue to explore options, but we have a ton of faith in Drew,” Schneider said, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “We’re excited about a change of scenery for him. … He’s a guy, in my opinion, the media beat down a little bit. So we’re excited to get him into our culture with our coaching staff, and we’ll continue to look for guys to compete with him.

“There’s a number of guys [who] are still available [in free agency], and we’re gonna continue to work through that.”

Lock has compiled an 8-13 record as a starter through three seasons. He’s entering the last year of his rookie deal. In six appearances with three starts last season, Lock completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 787 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

In 2020, Lock finished tied with Carson Wentz for the league lead with 15 interceptions. Overall, he’s completed 59 percent of his throws for 4,740 yards with 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He’s also fumbled 13 times, losing five of them.