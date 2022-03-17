Jordan Phillips signs with Bills

Getty Images

After defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday, he put up a social media post that suggested he was looking to return to the Bills.

Phillips got what he wanted on Thursday. The Bills announced that Phillips has signed a one-year deal with the team.

Phillips was with the Bills in 2018 and 2019 before leaving for a three-year deal in Arizona. He had 9.5 sacks in his final season with Buffalo, but only played in 18 games over his two seasons with the Cardinals.

The Bills have also struck deals with defensive linemen Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones in free agency, but the biggest news on defense in Buffalo remains the signing of linebacker Von Miller.