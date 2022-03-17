La’el Collins visiting Bengals

Getty Images

The Cowboys waived offensive lineman La'el Collins with a post-June 1 designation, saving them $10 million in cap space. It doesn’t appear it will take Collins long to find a new home.

Collins is flying to Cincinnati tonight for a visit with the Bengals on Friday, a source tells PFT. He played for Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack for three seasons in Dallas.

The Bengals are seeking to upgrade their offensive line this offseason and already have signed Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.

The Cowboys signed Collins as an undrafted free agent in 2015, getting a steal in a player projected as a first-round choice. He played left guard his first season before switching to right tackle.

In seven seasons in Dallas, Collins played 74 games with 71 starts.

Collins also could draw interest from other teams, including the Patriots and the Dolphins, but the Bengals have acted quickly to try and sign Collins.