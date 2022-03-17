Lions re-sign David Blough

Getty Images

The Lions didn’t tender quarterback David Blough as a restricted free agent, but he won’t be leaving for another team.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Blough is re-signing with the Lions.

Blough took four snaps and did not throw a pass in his lone appearance of the 2021 season. He also appeared in one game in 2020 and made the only five starts of his NBA career when Matthew Stafford was injured during the 2019 season. He was 94-of-174 for 584 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions in those games.

The Lions have also re-signed Tim Boyle, so they are set to have both of Jared Goff‘s backups back from last season.