Lions signing Garrett Griffin

Getty Images

The Lions are signing free agent tight end Garrett Griffin, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was the Saints’ tight ends coach for four of Griffin’s seasons in New Orleans.

Griffin currently is taking care of his yearly Air Force commitment in Colorado Springs.

The Saints did not tender Griffin, who was a restricted free agent.

He joined the Saints in 2017.

Griffin has five catches for 43 yards in 20 regular-season outings. He also caught two passes for 12 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs after the 2018 season.

Griffin has seen action in 365 offensive snaps and 206 on special teams.