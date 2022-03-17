Mitch Trubisky: I think you’re always betting on yourself

Getty Images

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this week that could put him in position to take over as the team’s starter this fall.

The size of the contract also makes it possible that Trubisky will be pushed aside for a rookie that the Steelers draft this April, so Trubisky can’t get too complacent about what he needs to do over the coming months. He acknowledged that during his introductory press conference in Pittsburgh Thursday.

“I’m in a situation where I have to prove myself back on the field . . . I think you’re always betting on yourself, in that sense, and I definitely am in this case,” Trubisky said, via Jenna Harner of WPXI. “You got to bet on yourself and and just trust what you’re capable of.”

The Bears went to the playoffs in two of Trubisky’s four years as their starter, but his departure wasn’t a lamented one in Chicago. He’ll have a chance to generate a higher level of support in Pittsburgh at some point this year.