Packers put out word they were willing to pay same deal to Davante Adams, but he chose to leave

The Packers quite have commenced the effort to create the impression that it’s not their fault Davante Adams is gone.

Multiple reporters covering the Packers report (i.e., the Packers have spoon fed to them) that the Packers were willing to pay Adams as much, or more, than the amount the Raiders are paying Adams under the deal he’ll sign in Las Vegas. Adams, per the reports originating with the Packers, preferred to play elsewhere.

I’ll choose to be skeptical about this one, especially if the deal Adams will sign with the Raiders has fully-guaranteed money beyond the first year. The Packers typically won’t do that for non-quarterbacks.

That said, it’s possible the dollars were equal, but that the Raiders offered guarantees into 2023 and the Packers didn’t. Or maybe it’s all self-serving noise from the Packers, aimed at making fans mad at Adams when they could/should be mad at the team.

Here’s the reality. If they had offered him what the Raiders were willing to pay, for example, during the 2021 season, he would have taken the deal. They definitely didn’t.

And so they’re now instead making it known to people who have every reason to spread the team’s preferred narrative that they would have given the same deal to Adams, but that Adams wanted out. In a league that routinely features a heaping helping of B.S., we’ll put this one squarely in the “Sure, Jan” column.