Panthers agree to terms with Damien Wilson

The Panthers have added a linebacker to their list of free agent additions.

The team announced that they’ve agreed to terms with Damien Wilson on Thursday afternoon. No terms of the deal were announced.

Wilson was a 2015 fourth-round pick of the Cowboys and he spent four years in Dallas before spending a couple of years with the Chiefs. He signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars last season.

Wilson started every game for Jacksonville. He had 106 tackles, three sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble during his time with the AFC South club.

The Panthers have also announced deals with wide receiver Rashard Higgins and guard Austin Corbett. Running back D'Onta Foreman is also expected to sign with the team.