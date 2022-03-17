Playmakers is selling fast

PublicAffairs

There were many aspects of writing a book that I didn’t consider while writing it. Such as, will anyone buy it?

They are. You are. It’s a relief. And it’s validation that you’re here because you like what we have to offer, and that you like it enough to go pay for a more tangible example of it.

That said, we’ve still got more work to do. Only a small percentage of the massive daily PFT audience has purchased Playmakers.

So, while I apologize in advance for spamming those of you who have already bought it, I’m asking those of you who haven’t to go on, smart ass, and do it.

Make the purchase.

Thanks to all who have bought Playmakers and to all who will. It really means a lot to me.

I dedicated the book to the memory of my parents. Although I’m wired to constantly keep going forward and to never engage in navel-gazing, they would be happy and proud to hold the book in their hands. I wish they were here to have a plate of pasta and a bottle of wine with me to celebrate what will be a memorable week.

Even if the sit-down Italian meal possibly could end up like this.