Raiders sending first- and second-round choices in 2022 to Packers for Davante Adams

Posted by Charean Williams on March 17, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT
Oakland Raiders v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

History will judge whether the Raiders’ trade for receiver Davante Adams becomes one of the biggest steals in NFL history. It clearly looks like it could.

The Raiders gave up only two draft choices to get Adams, who has earned first-team All-Pro each of the past two seasons. According to multiple reports, the Packers will get Las Vegas’ first-round choice (No. 22) and second-round choice (No. 53) this spring.

The only disappointment for Raiders fans will come with a long wait before their team drafts in the third round. The draft is in Las Vegas.

Perhaps no other team was willing to pay Adams what the Raiders are. He will become the highest-paid receiver in the league, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reporting Adams will sign a five-year, $141.25 million deal.

In 30 games over the past two seasons, Adams has 238 receptions for 2,927 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Hunter Renfrow led the Raiders in receiving in 2021 with 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. Tight end Darren Waller led the team in receptions in 2020, with Nelson Agholor the leading wideout with 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Raiders sending first- and second-round choices in 2022 to Packers for Davante Adams

  1. Rather them spend the picks on a known player than waste them like they have been. Such a great offseason for roster moves so far. Hopefully the coaching staff knows how to put the pieces together.

  2. Rodgers wanted more money. He got more money. At the expense of his top receiver. Be careful what you asked for Aaron

  4. So fun watching the hot mess that is the Pack! Most annoying fans in the league and couldn’t be happier to see their upcoming generation of losing.

  5. First and second plus 30mil a year in a draft that is supposedly laden with WRs… Seems steep.

  6. This is the Packers doing right by DeVonte .. Other teams would have for sure given up 2 first round picks .. he wanted to play with his old college teammate Derek Carr though.

  9. The path to a second straight nfc championship is so clear for the Rams. I love this

  10. Here is hoping the Raiders figure it out and make a strong run. The NFL is better with them in the mix.

  12. The Raiders are loading up to compete in the loaded AFC West, but Derek Carr is still their quarterback and they will remain stuck in neutral.

  13. What are the chances that Green Bay is going to get a player equal in talent and impact to Adams with those 1st and 2nd round picks? I’d say pretty low.

  15. The epidemic of Wide Receiver fever continues.

    The NFL is upside down. A top running back is more valuable than a top wideout, but teams keep overpaying for receivers and underpaying for backs.

  16. I didnt see THAT coming when I took all the team money !! – Aaron rodgers

  17. Packers played this well imo. They obviously knew Adams didn’t want to re-up in GB, so they tagged him to prevent a bidding war they knew they wouldn’t win, and in turn got a first and second round pick for a player who would have left regardless.

  19. Adams has been vocal about going to LV for over a year. Pack gave him his wish and got what they could. Huge loss, no doubt, but better than seeing him hold out all year and get little to nothing next season.

  20. It’s hard to consider it a steal let alone an all-time steal. It rarely works out when you give up assets for the right to pay a player top of the market value (see Percy Harvin and Khalil Mack trades), even if it’s a multi-time all-pro. Add in that Adams is 29 and … just not seeing it. I’d sooner make the case that the Packers got the steal picking up two top-60 picks, some $20M cap space this season, and the theoretical $28M in annual cap space that the Raiders will pay but the Packers won’t.

  21. Those who said for years that Adams was an average WR made to look good by Rodgers are now sayin his leaving means catastrophe. Okay.

  22. mlhigh77 says:
    March 17, 2022 at 8:43 pm
    Raiders still need a qb.
    ———————————————
    Says the guy whose team has lost 4 in a row to that QB and 6 out of the last 7.

  23. He would rather play with Care than Rogers.

    That’s all you need to know

    Meanwhile Brady I retired and all his teammates change plans and come back. Ha ha

  24. How is it a steal? Look at other recent wide receivers trades. Also, it worked out just fine trading James Lofton to the Raiders.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.