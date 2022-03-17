Report: Deshaun Watson eliminates Browns from consideration

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson is less torn than he was last night.

With four teams all making impressive offers to Watson over the past few days, Watson is having a hard time deciding where he wants to play. So he’s instead eliminating them, starting with the Browns.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Browns have been informed that they’re out of the running.

That leaves the Saints, Panthers, Falcons, and the theoretical possibility that someone else will get involved in the pursuit of Watson.

There’s no timetable for a final decision. For a team like the Falcons, however, time is of the essence.