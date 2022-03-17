Report: Deshaun Watson eliminates Browns from consideration

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2022, 11:16 AM EDT
Deshaun Watson is less torn than he was last night.

With four teams all making impressive offers to Watson over the past few days, Watson is having a hard time deciding where he wants to play. So he’s instead eliminating them, starting with the Browns.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Browns have been informed that they’re out of the running.

That leaves the Saints, Panthers, Falcons, and the theoretical possibility that someone else will get involved in the pursuit of Watson.

There’s no timetable for a final decision. For a team like the Falcons, however, time is of the essence.

  1. What a fail for the franchise. Now they are stuck with Baker and will try to pretend everything is ok while simultaneously imploding. Classic Browns.

  7. HALLELUJAH!!!

    Now that our stupid owner has alienated half our team with this nonsense, I’m sure we’ll have a great season!

  8. what a waste of time it was for the Browns .. they had no shot .. best guess he stays close to home..

  9. The ATL offers the most in terms of intangibles…his team growing up, what Warrick Dunn did for him, etc…but is the least ready to win now. So how much of winning immediately is important to the massage-king…he’s likely going to play for 10-12 more years so he should be thinking long-term…but he’s not very bright so who knows.
    It is interesting that despite leaks everywhere about all types of trades and signings….there have been no leaks when it comes to compensation that’s been offered by each team.

  10. shocking, but in the long run good for the browns. its all about demographics and who will give him more control and ego stroking.

  12. Poor Browns. Maybe they can draft a quarterback in the first round again. That sometimes works for them.

  14. LOL @ The Browns

    1. Tag their overrated TE.
    2. Trade for Amari Cooper and an overpaid WR.
    3. Put all eggs into one basket on creepy Watson, only to be shunned.
    4. Have to trade Mayfield due to horrible draft pick and ruined relationship.

    LOL!

    Good thing we keep being told how great a GM Andrew Berry is. A 34 year old GM.

    34 years old. A Millennial. Unbelievable.

  15. Surprised he didn’t ask ESPN for a half hour special to announce his new team…

  16. This week on The Bachelor:
    The Browns fail to impress and don’t get the rose from Watson.
    Time to go home to Baker Mayfield and pretend everything is great. Good luck with that!

  18. As a long-suffering Browns fan — I was 19 and in Municipal Stadium when they last won an NFL title — I have one thing to say: Sigh.

  20. Nicely done Browns. You completely thumbed your nose and even publicly humiliated your current QB, and now you have nothing. Enjoy the basement of the Division for another decade. Going forward, before doing anything, I suggest you adopt the WWPD (What would Pittsburgh Do?) philosophy. Note that they need a QB much worse than Cleveland, and Deshaun reportedly wanted to come to Pittsburgh, and they gave him the hand. You can also follow the similar WWNED philosophy. The long term winning organizations wanted nothing to do with the Deshaun sweepstakes.

  21. That’s funny because the browns have been eliminated from playoff contention as well.

  23. You can’t accuse him of being dumb. Never go work for the Haslems if you have a choice.

  24. So no Watson for the Browns, but now they have a mopey sullen Baker to deal with all season.

    Should be fun.

  25. I think Deshaun will be boom or bust. Boom if he goes to a team that is willing to installing the Earnhardt-Perkins system(smart to eliminate the Browns),. Bust, if he goes to a team who had a grade coach with an established offensive system and is rigid in their thinking snd will force D Watson to fit in that system.

    Like Tom Brady and Jimmy G, Deshaun is a Spread, Earnhardt-Perkins QB. Without an Offensive coordinator from that Patriots tree….I dont know it it’ll work. Everybody bookmark and remember this comment.

  26. Browns is indeed, the Browns. What a circus. Big Ben and Pouncey gave the Browns 5 turnovers and short fields in an empty stadium for a playoff game and they really thought they were on the come up.

  29. Hopefully Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski have the sense and professionalism to tell Browns fans what their plan for QB is now. Something like, “Hey, we did our due diligence on Watson, but it didn’t work out. Baker is our guy.”

  31. “Uhm, hey Baker, I’m sorry. I really didn’t mean all those horrible things I said about you being an immature child. Wanna go out for dinner and a movie tonight?”
    — Kevin Stefanski

  35. I can’t speak for all Browns fans, but myself and those close to me have all let out a massive sigh of relief! I wanted nothing to do with Watson in Cleveland!

  36. No matter where Watson ends up, this was by far the best decision he made through the whole process.

  37. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Who is your adult quarterback now Cleveland!!!!!!! Can NOT!!! get out of there own way!!!

    THE FACTORY OF SADNESSS!!!!!!!!!!

  40. So the front office alienated Baker, and less than 24 hours later Deshaun said “no thanks.” Is Cleveland going after Jimmy G? Or is today day zero of the Nick Mullens era???

  41. He’s going to the Falcons and the Browns are structuring a trade with the Falcons to get Matt Ryan. That was the plan all along.

  44. Will Baker Mayfield be childish and use up all the hot water at First Energy Stadium before anyone gets there in the morning?

  45. Good thing the Browns didn’t burn any bridges with their current QB. Oh, wait.

  46. This is getting like college recruiting at this point.
    Next thing he’ll do is pick team’s hat off a table.

  48. EVERYONE eliminates the Browns from contention by St. Patrick’s Day each year.

    It’s an annual rite of passage for being a fan of the NFL.

  50. If you’re a Browns fan this is ok, Watson is a sleaze bag and no one knows how long he’ll be suspended anyway. The Browns figured Baker would react like a petulant child, thus writing his ticket out of town – which is good for the Browns. Problem is, they better have a plan B.

  51. Watson willfully sat out a whole season and is now taking his time picking a team.. He is going to be expected to master a new playbook and be “all-in”..

    Buyer beware.

  52. I’ve got no idea what the Browns future is at QB for the short term. Assuming they move on from Baker, as they’ve given every indication of that, I wonder if they go with something like Garoppolo and a rookie, putting Jimmy in that veteran stopgap role again.

    As for Deshaun, this feels like it’s headed towards Atlanta or the Saints. If it’s Atlanta, what I am mildly curious about is the domino effects involving Matt Ryan. If they move Ryan, I could see a bigger market involved, like the 49ers potentially using him as a stopgap to Lance with his familiarity with Kyle Shanahan.

    That said, I think this is headed to the Saints. Despite the loss of Payton, they are the most ready team to compete and win now, and they probably have a deeper plethora of options to trade to Houston, in terms of young talent.

  53. The Browns should thank him for saving them from themselves. They should just name Keenum the starter and maybe draft a QB in the next year or two. Given their last two QBs they drafted were Manziel and Mayfield I wouldn’t expect much though. That Browns are the Browns.

  54. realfootballfan says:
    You can’t accuse him of being dumb.
    ==

    Maybe YOU can’t, but I certainly can.
    Refusing to work for the Haslems was a no-brainer. It doesn’t make him smart.

  55. sheetolay says:
    March 17, 2022 at 11:33 am
    Haslam got played harder than a Charlie Daniels fiddle.
    ——————-
    I love that.

  56. I really feel bad for Cleveland Browns fans…at least you will always have Jim Brown and the 1964 NFL championship.

  57. Browns will probably ship Baker to Indianapolis for whatever they can get, then send a 2nd rounder and some change to SF for Jimmy G. Browns gonna Browns.

  58. I can’t imagine why you’d want a morally bankrupt guy who hasn’t played in a game in over a year. Why would you bring a guy in who doesn’t know the system. Why would you want to deal with the unknown legal shennanigans?

  59. Am I the only one who finds it interesting that both of Lincoln Riley’s premier QBs have the NFL reputation of being immature and possibly petulant? Riley may have the reputation of an offensive wunderkind, but it’s fair to question if his program enables a softness or entitlement mindset in his QBs. (I’ll exclude Hurts from this discussion because he was a Saban product)

  62. Maybe, just maybe, publicly humiliating your current QB and throwing him under the bus isn’t the best tactic to use when trying to get convince QB to sign with you.

    It’s only slightly less stupid than dumping your QB who’s gotten you to the divisional round while still on his rookie contract to pursue taking on a gargantuan contract with another QB who has only one playoff win in his career and has just sat out for a year after a 4-12 season the year before.

  63. As a Browns fan, I’m glad. I’m sure Andrew Berry didn’t want to mortgage the future as much as other teams will. That said, not sure what they’ll do at QB now.

  64. The price for Watson was way too high, glad it fell through. It’s still time to move on from Mayfield, he’s not the guy.

  66. Bad organization makes bad move and alienates bad quarterback. Nothing to see here. Just your normal Thursday…

  69. When a guy facing multiple civil lawsuits and potential League punishment says, “No thank you” it’s pretty much statement on your franchise, top to bottom. “I would do anything for love, but I WON’T DO THAT!”

  70. So MLB is trying hard to find ways to keep Trevor Bauer off active roster for as long as possible but NFL teams are falling all over themselves to trade for Watson, a bit disgusting.

  72. I don’t think any team should want Watson, but I don’t view Cleveland as being in a worse situation than they were before they started exploring replacing Baker.

    Real talk: Mayfield probably isn’t better than Keenum, who has taken a team to an NFC championship game in the new head coach’s offensive system.

    Even if he is 5% better than Keenum, would you rather pay Case $7 million per year and be able to put a strong team around him, or pay Mayfield $40 million and rely on a guy who couldn’t win with an elite running game/offensive line, ODB and Landry, and a strong defense to now win with a weaker team? Meanwhile, they can get draft-pick compensation for Mayfield from a QB-needy team to further bolster the roster.

  73. I’m thrilled. I didn’t want him here PERIOD. Baker was taking this personal and it’s not. The Browns have to quell their anti Baker fans by making it look like they were TRYING to do something. Their shouldn’t be any hurt feelings but a lot of the sports talkers in Cleveland really really look stupid.

  75. Not gonna go where he faces Brady twice per year. There will be another last minute team. Has to be east coast.

