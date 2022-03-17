Report: Howie Roseman lands three-year extension with Eagles

Getty Images

General Manager Howie Roseman’s run with the Eagles isn’t set to end anytime soon.

Roseman was heading into the final year of his contract in 2022, but Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports that he has agreed to a three-year extension with the NFC East club.

Roseman joined the Eagles in 2000 and was first named the team’s G.M. in 2010. He spent five years in that role, but shifted to executive vice president of football operations during Chip Kelly’s run as the head coach. Roseman saw diminished power at that point, but returned to control of personnel decisions when Doug Pederson was hired in 2016 and reclaimed the G.M. title in 2019.

This offseason finds the Eagles with three first-round picks as they try to build off a trip to the postseason in their first year with Nick Sirianni as their head coach. With the extension in place, Roseman and Sirianni are both signed through the 2025 season.