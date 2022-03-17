Report: Michael Pierce returning to Ravens

Getty Images

Za'Darius Smith has reportedly backed out of plans to sign with the Ravens, but another recently released former member of the team is set to return to Baltimore.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive tackle Michael Pierce has agreed to a deal with the team. It’s a three-year, $16.5 million deal for Pierce with the AFC North team.

Pierce spent his first four seasons in Baltimore before leaving for the Vikings as a free agent in 2020. He opted out of playing that season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and missed half of last season with an elbow injury.

He had 20 tackles and three sacks when he was in the lineup for Minnesota. He had 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries in his first tour with the Ravens.