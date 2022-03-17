Report: Ty Montgomery signing with the Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT
The Patriots have reportedly reached agreement on a contract with veteran wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that it is a two-year deal for Montgomery. The value of the deal is up to $4 million.

Montgomery spent the last two seasons with the Saints. He ran 15 times for 44 yards, caught 16 passes for 95 yards, and played 180 snaps on special teams during the 2021 season.

The Patriots re-signed Matthew Slater, but they have lost one key special teamer in free agency with running back Brandon Bolden going to the Raiders and opted not to tender wideout/kick returner Gunner Olszewski as a restricted free agent.

11 responses to “Report: Ty Montgomery signing with the Patriots

  2. Good signing for them – good player. Underused. They’ll make him work well in their offense

  3. Who???…big splash LOL.. no TB12 .. no one wants to go to ne…welcome back to the Grogan year’s!!!

  4. The Bills are loading up and this is our response? We lost our best defensive player and even with him we allowed the Bills to score a TD on every possession. What is BB doing to improve the defense?

  5. This is a Cordarrelle Patterson type of thing. Good, cheap money with a variety of skills. Solid move.

    Keep going.

  6. …welcome back to the Grogan year’s!!!
    I loved Grogan…. The guy was a field general…. Not his fault the then owners sucked & GM/coaching was lousy…..
    Pats made playoffs in year one of rebuild (the NEWTON) year was an abomination….. year two & three should be all it takes to be right back in Super Bowl conversations….after all, Rome wasn’t built in a day!!!

  9. kissbillsrings says:
    March 17, 2022 at 3:18 pm
    …welcome back to the Grogan year’s!!!
    I loved Grogan…. The guy was a field general…. Not his fault the then owners sucked & GM/coaching was lousy…..
    Pats made playoffs in year one of rebuild (the NEWTON) year was an abomination….. year two & three should be all it takes to be right back in Super Bowl conversations….after all, Rome wasn’t built in a day!!!

    20Rate This

    —————-

    There is no way these people can be real Pats fans. We just saw 2 dynasties in the Cap Era and a commissioner enable cheating vs our team to slow it down to stop more winning, yet these morons claim to have sat on the metal bleachers at Sullivan Stadium back in the day.

    It’s just impossible to take them or anything they say seriously. On top of that, our entire moron society thinks everything in life needs to happen immediately for it to be of quality, when just the opposite is true.

  11. Darn, there goes the division for the Bills this year, how can we possibly compete now.

