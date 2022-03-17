Report: Ty Montgomery signing with the Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots have reportedly reached agreement on a contract with veteran wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that it is a two-year deal for Montgomery. The value of the deal is up to $4 million.

Montgomery spent the last two seasons with the Saints. He ran 15 times for 44 yards, caught 16 passes for 95 yards, and played 180 snaps on special teams during the 2021 season.

The Patriots re-signed Matthew Slater, but they have lost one key special teamer in free agency with running back Brandon Bolden going to the Raiders and opted not to tender wideout/kick returner Gunner Olszewski as a restricted free agent.