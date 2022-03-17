Reports: Baker Mayfield asks Browns to trade him, but Browns say they won’t

Getty Images

The Browns tried and failed to trade for Deshaun Watson. Now they supposedly plan to keep Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback. But Mayfield has other ideas.

Mayfield has requested a trade, and he told ESPN that he thinks it’s in the best interests of both him and the team if they go their separate ways. But Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns told Mayfield’s agent they won’t accommodate his request.

The Browns reportedly wanted to move on from Mayfield as recently as a couple days ago, but that was before the news broke that they were going to miss out on acquiring Watson. Now they may not think they can find an upgrade for Mayfield.

Mayfield is under contract for one more year with a salary of $18.8 million and it remains to be seen how much interest there is in trading for that contract. The Browns and Mayfield may end up stuck with each other even after both sides wanted to move on.