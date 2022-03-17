Reports: Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders

Getty Images

The Packers no longer have to worry about getting receiver Davante Adams signed to a long-term deal. They do have to worry about replacing him.

Green Bay is sending Adams to the Raiders, according to multiple reports. The Packers will receive two 2022 draft choices in return, including the Raiders’ first-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The sides already have worked out a contract, with Adams becoming the highest-paid receiver in the league. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it’s a five-year, $141.25 million deal, giving him an average of $28.25 million.

Adams reportedly told the Packers earlier this week he won’t play on the franchise tag this season. The Packers and Adams had until July 15 to work out a long-term deal but were far apart on a deal, prompting the quiet talks with the Raiders.

Adams already has purchased a house next to his new quarterback, Derek Carr, in Las Vegas, per Rapoport.

Adams, 29, has made five consecutive Pro Bowls and two All-Pros.

His departure leaves Aaron Rodgers without his favorite receiver.

In 30 games over the past two seasons, Adams has 238 receptions for 2,927 yards and 27 touchdowns.