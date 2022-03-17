Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz is our QB1 and I’d love to see this be a very long tenure

Getty Images

By trading for Carson Wentz, the Commanders feel like they have solved their quarterback conundrum.

At least that’s the franchise’s plan.

Washington introduced its new quarterback to the media on Thursday, with the 29-year-old Wentz saying that he was “definitely surprised” with the way things ended for him in Indianapolis.

But when Ron Rivera was asked if he believed Wentz was a solution to Washington’s constant turnover at QB, the head coach said he believes Wentz is that person.

“I believe it’s what we’re looking for,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “His skill set speaks very well for us, especially for what we want to do and how we want to attack our opponents.”

Wentz had a much better 2021 season for the Colts than his final 2020 season with the Eagles. In 17 games, he completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But things fell apart for Wentz at the end of the season, with the quarterback especially ineffective in the Week 18 loss to Jacksonville.

Rivera claimed that Washington could still add another quarterback, but it seems unlikely that Washington would be in the market for a non-developmental QB this offseason with Wentz on board.

“This trade doesn’t preclude us from anything,” Rivera said, “but he is our QB1 going forward, and, again, as he said and I do hope, I’d love to see this be a very long tenure, and I really mean that.”