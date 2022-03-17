Russell Wilson’s goal is to play 10-12 more years and win 3-4 more Super Bowls

Getty Images

After 10 years in Seattle and one day in Denver, Russell Wilson doesn’t think his career is even half over.

Wilson said on his first day as quarterback of the Broncos that he could easily see himself playing as long or longer in Denver than he did in Seattle, and that he definitely sees himself winning more Super Bowls than the one he won with the Seahawks.

“My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three or four more Super Bowls. That’s the plan,” Wilson said. “That’s the mindset. That’s why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.”

Wilson said he has no doubt that the Broncos are an organization that will build a team around him that can win consistently.

“If I was gonna waive my no-trade clause, it had to be to a winning football team,” Wilson said.

Wilson believes the Broncos will be a winning football team for years to come, with him at the helm.