Shaq Lawson returning to Bills on one-year deal

A week ago, free agent defensive lineman Shaq Lawson hinted that he wanted to go back to the team that drafted him by posting a video of himself in a Bills uniform on social media.

Lawson has gotten his wish.

According to multiple reports, Lawson has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Buffalo.

Lawson played for the Bills from 2016-2019. The 19th overall pick of the 2016 draft, he had 16.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, and 38 QB hits in 50 games with 17 starts in those four seasons.

Lawson signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins in free agency in 2020, but played only a season for the franchise. He was traded from Miami to Houston last March. Then the Texans turned around and traded him to the Jets in August.

In 2021, Lawson had one sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery playing 14 games with seven starts.