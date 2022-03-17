Steelers re-signing Ahkello Witherspoon to two-year deal

Getty Images

The Steelers are re-signing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year, $8 million deal, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Witherspoon arrived in Pittsburgh in a trade from the Seahawks in August in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round choice. He appeared in nine games for the Steelers last season and totaled 15 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions.

Witherspoon, 27, entered the NFL as a third-round choice of the 49ers. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year, $4 million deal last March 19 before the trade to the Steelers.

Levi Wallace arrived from Buffalo on a two-year, $8 million deal, and Wallace and Witherspoon will join holdover Cam Sutton as the team’s top corners.

The Steelers are not expected to re-sign Joe Haden, who is a free agent.

Backup safety Miles Killebrew and nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet are returning on two-year deals.