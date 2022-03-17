Texans bringing back Royce Freeman

Getty Images

The Texans are bringing back one of their offensive skill players.

According to multiple reports, Houston is re-signing running back Royce Freeman to a one-year deal.

Freeman appeared in seven games for Houston last season, recording 92 yards rushing on 35 carries. He also caught seven passes for 62 yards.

The Broncos selected Freeman in the third round of the 2018 draft and he had a solid first two seasons with the club, recording 593 yards from scrimmage in his first season and 752 in his second.

But when Denver added Melvin Gordon in 2020, Freeman’s playing time significantly decreased. The Broncos cut Freeman at the start of the 2021 regular season and Carolina claimed him off waivers. he appeared in eight games for the Panthers, picking up 77 yards on 21 carries before he was waived in November.

The Texans picked him up for the rest of the season.