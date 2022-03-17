Trent Baalke hopes Jaguars get to place where they don’t rely on free agency as much

Getty Images

The Jaguars have been one of the busiest teams in the NFL this week.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk, linebacker Foye Oluokun, guard Brandon Scherff, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, cornerback Darious Williams, wide receiver Zay Jones, and tight end Evan Engram are coming to Jacksonville as free agents after the Jaguars handed out more than $155 million in guaranteed money. The moves come after the team went 4-29 the last two seasons while playing with a roster short on talent.

The hope is that this week’s moves push the team to better results, but General Manager Trent Baalke noted on Wednesday that it’s not a sustainable approach to long-term team building.

“We’re trying to fix this thing long term, have a vision for the future as we build this thing out, and right now it’s a combination of free agency and the draft,” Baalke said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “We hope to get this organization to the point where we’re not relying on free agency as much. We’re relying on our drafts and giving second contracts to those guys.”

A similar spending spree in 2017 was followed by a trip to the AFC Championship Game, but the Jaguars fell off a cliff from there as they never built a long-term foundation for success. Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson will be trying to avoid the same kind of fate after splashing money around this offseason.