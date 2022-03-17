Tyrod Taylor: I’m looking forward to working alongside Daniel Jones

Getty Images

At least for now, Tyrod Taylor doesn’t have to worry about losing his job to a rookie.

The veteran quarterback was a short placeholder for Baker Mayfield in Cleveland and Justin Herbert with the Chargers. Then last year, Davis Mills took over for the Texans even after Taylor returned from his hamstring injury.

Now he’s with the Giants on a two-year deal and is — at least for now — expected to be the backup for fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Taylor said he felt like New York was a great fit. Though he’s yet to meet Jones in person, the two exchanged texts after Taylor agreed to terms with the team.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside him and looking forward to us pushing each other,” Taylor said, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

Taylor added that he’s liked what he’s seen of Jones from afar.

“Very talented. We’ve seen him make all the throws. Can escape the pocket. Does a good job of leading as well,” Taylor said. “I’ve been impressed.”

Jones In six starts for Houston last year, Taylor completed 61 percent of his passes for 966 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. Jones, who missed six games due to injury, completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 TDs and seven picks.