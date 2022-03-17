Vikings gain $6 million in cap space with Harrison Smith restructure

Getty Images

The Vikings signed three free agents on the first day of the new league year and they gained some money to use for shaping the roster by adjusting the contract of a veteran member of the roster.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team picked up $6 million in cap space by restructuring safety Harrison Smith‘s contract. Smith was due to receive an $8 million roster bonus on Friday and shifting it to a signing bonus allows the team to spread the cap hit out over the life of Smith’s deal.

That deal, which Smith signed in 2021, runs through the 2025 season.

Another Vikings player has a roster bonus due in the coming days. Defensive end Danielle Hunter has an $18 million bonus and the team could save $13.5 million on the cap by making the same conversion, but they are also considering a trade involving the pass rusher.