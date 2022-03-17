What does Aaron Rodgers think about the Davante Adams trade?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

After the Packers lost to the 49ers to end their 2021 season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he didn’t want to be part of a rebuilding effort. While the team remains in good shape, especially with Rodgers coming back, the receiving corps is definitely in rebuild mode.

With franchise-tagged receiver Davante Adams being traded to the Raiders, Rodgers will lose his best weapon, by far. Even if Rodgers was given a head’s up about the move (and the Packers are asking for trouble if they didn’t give him one), how does he feel about starting over with a gaggle of new pass catchers?

Sure, Randall Cobb is still there. But his days of being a No. 1 wideout ended a long time ago. Beyond Cobb, there’s no one who even be close to being a top option. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a free agent. Equanimeous St. Brown signed with the Bears today. Allen Lazard is a restricted free agent, tendered at the second-round level.

The market isn’t very impressive. They could sign Odell Beckham Jr., but when will he be ready to play? Other available players include Jarvis Landry, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Julio Jone, and A.J. Green.

The Packers also could pursue a trade. Chase Claypool, for example, possibly will be wasted in Pittsburgh until they get another franchise quarterback. Other receivers could agitate for a deal to Green Bay.

Or the Packers could turn to the draft. That may be their best/only option.

However it plays out, it’s hard not to wonder whether Rodgers would have returned to Green Bay if he had known that Adams wouldn’t be back. Presumably, Rodgers could still change his mind and retire.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “What does Aaron Rodgers think about the Davante Adams trade?

  1. Rogers knew Adams wasn’t coming back to GB. That relationship was dead!
    Nothing to see here.

  2. He’ll whine like an entitled athlete would when something doesn’t go their way.

  3. Packers management sticking it to Rodgers and reminding him who is in charge.

  5. Now that they are well under the cap, they should re-sign MVS and will probably pick up one of the free agents. A lot of receivers would love to work with Rodgers.
    It’s also worth pointing out that the Packers have won games the past couple of seasons where Adams was out injured. It’s a big loss but hardly the knell of doom.

  8. They lost in the playoffs WITH Adams. Anyone they bring in will need time to develop chemistry and learn system. Sounds like a rebuilding process. AR should walk away.

  9. Rodgers jerked then around for two years and now they are showing him who the boss is. I love this.

  12. Maybe losing his safety blanket receiver will elevate Rodgers play in the playoffs. That’s how Belichick got the most out of Brady early in his career.

  16. He should not be shocked at all. With that contract it did not leave much room for Adams to get paid like he wanted. Now he sure will get paid.

  18. Not a fan of Jarvis Landry personally, but he’d plug right in and I could see him thriving with Rodgers.

  19. Let him. You can’t have all the money and win. It just doesn’t work that way. Adams, good luck. Maybe now Rodgers will actually play within the offense now. Like actually throw to the open guy. Unlike the past two playoff games where he was FAR to focused on throwing it to Adams.

  20. FYI Randall Cobb was never the no.1 receiver. He is/was a great safety net though before losing a bit of twitch speed that’s vital in the slot.

  21. AJ Green and Schuster-Smith would be good additions. Both are talented and maybe AJ Green could teach Ju-Ju how to be a professional. The only time AJ didn’t act like a consummate pro was when he whipped Jalen Ramsey…still a wonderful memory.

  25. “The Packers were willing to match what the Raiders are giving Adams in his new deal, but Adams preferred to play elsewhere.” OUCH!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.