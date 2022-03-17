What does Aaron Rodgers think about the Davante Adams trade?

Getty Images

After the Packers lost to the 49ers to end their 2021 season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he didn’t want to be part of a rebuilding effort. While the team remains in good shape, especially with Rodgers coming back, the receiving corps is definitely in rebuild mode.

With franchise-tagged receiver Davante Adams being traded to the Raiders, Rodgers will lose his best weapon, by far. Even if Rodgers was given a head’s up about the move (and the Packers are asking for trouble if they didn’t give him one), how does he feel about starting over with a gaggle of new pass catchers?

Sure, Randall Cobb is still there. But his days of being a No. 1 wideout ended a long time ago. Beyond Cobb, there’s no one who even be close to being a top option. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a free agent. Equanimeous St. Brown signed with the Bears today. Allen Lazard is a restricted free agent, tendered at the second-round level.

The market isn’t very impressive. They could sign Odell Beckham Jr., but when will he be ready to play? Other available players include Jarvis Landry, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Julio Jone, and A.J. Green.

The Packers also could pursue a trade. Chase Claypool, for example, possibly will be wasted in Pittsburgh until they get another franchise quarterback. Other receivers could agitate for a deal to Green Bay.

Or the Packers could turn to the draft. That may be their best/only option.

However it plays out, it’s hard not to wonder whether Rodgers would have returned to Green Bay if he had known that Adams wouldn’t be back. Presumably, Rodgers could still change his mind and retire.