Will another team enter the Deshaun Watson chase?

A Deshaun Watson decision could come at any time, as he chooses from among four options — the Panthers, Saints, Browns, and Falcons.

As he ponders this small universe of choices, could someone else get involved? It’s a question we posed last night to a source with knowledge of the dynamics, and the possibility was not ruled out.

If any other team is going to get involved, it needs to first deal with the Texans. Houston is authorizing contact with Watson only after an acceptable trade proposal is in place. Then, Watson can decide whether to take the meeting.

There has been scattered speculation and rumor mongering about other teams that could enter the fray. From the 49ers to the Eagles to the Seahawks, various teams have been connected to Watson.

And here’s the reality. The longer it lasts, the greater the chance someone else does indeed jump in. Indeed, if the Rams didn’t have Matthew Stafford, an eventual effort by L.A. to land Deshaun would be exactly the kind of move Sean McVay would make.