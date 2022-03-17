Za’Darius Smith no longer signing with Ravens, remains free agent

Getty Images

Pass rusher Za'Darius Smith isn’t returning to Baltimore after all.

For the third time this week, a player has changed his mind after agreeing to terms. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports the Ravens believed they had a verbal agreement on a four-year, $35 million deal worth up to $50 million.

It is unclear whether the Bills’ signing of Von Miller and the Raiders’ signing of Chandler Jones changed Smith’s mind. Miller’s deal averages $20 million a year and Jones’ $17.5 million.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys have interest in Smith now that he is back in play. The Cowboys lost starting defensive end Randy Gregory to the Broncos this week after he verbally agreed to return to Dallas. Running back J.D. McKissic also changed his mind, deciding to stay in Washington after committing to the Bills.

Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020 and totaled 26 sacks. He played 18 snaps in the 2021 season opener against the Saints but a lingering back injury sent him to injured reserve. He required surgery and didn’t play in the final 16 games of the regular season but returned for the postseason loss to the 49ers.

The Ravens selected Smith in the fourth-round of the 2015 draft, and he recorded 18.5 sacks while mostly playing a rotational role in his first four seasons.