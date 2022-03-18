Adam Thielen restructures contract with Vikings

Getty Images

Despite some talk that he could be on the way out, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen is remaining in Minnesota.

Thielen announced today through his representatives that he has restructured his contract with the Vikings.

“I guess you can’t get rid of me yet. I’m super excited to be back in purple, to ultimately try to bring a championship to this city that so much deserves it,” Thielen said in a video posted on Twitter. “I can’t wait to get back to work and really build on something special.”

Thielen had been slated to have a $16.8 million cap hit this season, and the restructure will likely bring that number down significantly.