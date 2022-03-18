Bears signing defensive lineman Justin Jones

Getty Images

The Bears thought they found an upgrade to their defensive line in free agency when they agreed to terms with Larry Ogunjobi. But after Ogunjobi failed his physical, the Bears have moved on to Plan B.

That means signing former Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones, according to multiple reports.

The 25-year-old Jones has played his entire four-year NFL career with the Chargers, and he’s been a starter when healthy for the last three years. He’ll likely start for the Bears as well.

Jones is more of a run stopper than a pass rusher. Last year he had a career-high three sacks.