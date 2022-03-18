Bears won’t sign Larry Ogunjobi due to failed physical

USA TODAY Sports

Reports emerged on Monday that the Bears planned to sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. The Bears announced the move themselves on Wednesday after the start of the new league year.

But things changed before Ogunjobi was able to put pen to paper.

The Bears announced on Friday that they will not be signing Ogunjobi due to a failed physical.

Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury during the Bengals’ playoff victory over the Raiders and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

“As I said before, Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear. He is a special person and player,” Bears General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “During the league’s negotiating window earlier this week, we agreed to terms with him, subject to him passing a physical here. After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry yesterday afternoon, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today. This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears.”

Ogunjobi had reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth $40.5 million with $26.4 million guaranteed.

He had signed a one-year deal with Cincinnati last year after playing out his rookie contract with Cleveland. In 16 games, Ogunjobi recorded 7.0 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 16 QB hits. He also had a fumble recovery in the postseason win over Las Vegas.